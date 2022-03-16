SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The debate over fireworks at Mount Rushmore is back in the national headlines. This week, the National Park Service denied Governor Kristi Noem’s latest request to have fireworks at the monument for the Fourth of July.

Noem says the decision was political, and many of the reasons behind the denial have been addressed. But the letter from the parks service lists multiple reasons including concerns from local tribes.

In its rejection letter, the National Park Service cited “ample documented opposition” from the Tribes to the 2020 Fourth of July show.

“We’ve always maintained, you know, that’s a sacred, very, very sacred site for us Indians and, you know, we feel that fireworks and things like that is a desecration to, you know, our place, our land,” Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said. “So we’re staunchly opposed to it.”

After a decade-long hiatus, fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 with President Donald Trump in attendance. That event sparked a protest by Native Americans.

“You know, a lot of times our people will take the stance that needs to be taken to protect the Black Hills,” Frazier said.

The threat to the environment is also a concern for both the park service and the Tribes.

“You know, hopefully, no forest fires would start or anything like that because it has been pretty dry here in southwestern South Dakota,” Frazier said.

The Black Hills has spiritual meaning for Native Americans. Known as ‘Paha Sapa,’ the Lakota people consider the Black Hills to be the center of the universe.

“It shouldn’t be disturbed in any way, you know, we love the peace and the tranquility of the Hills,” Frazier said. “I mean, many times we go out there for our prayers and for our medicines and things like that,” Frazier said.

Governor Noem sued the National Park Service because she couldn’t have a 2021 celebration. A judge sided with the parks service and the case is now making its way through the appeals process.