Why KELOLAND TV is not airing on DIRECTV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is no longer airing on DIRECTV. Negotiations to continue broadcasting our station on the satellite TV provider were abruptly ended at midnight on Thursday.

Since then severe weather alerts, news about storm damage in Rock Valley, Iowa, 4th of July coverage and other important stories we haven’t been able to broadcast to viewers on DIRECTV.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Click here for details on how to Keep KELOLAND TV.

Our parent company is still working to negotiate with DIRECTV, and even offered to give DIRECTV more time to come to a deal, but they pulled the plug on KELO TV.

There are a few options for KELOLAND viewers: You can call 855-937-9466 and to continue watching your favorite shows including on your local cable provider, DISH, over-the-air, certain subscription streaming television services, and local news streaming on KELOLAND.com.