Why JazzFest is off in 2020 and a look ahead to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has long been a staple of the KELOLAND summer, but next year JazzFest will not go on.

On Friday KELOLAND News spoke with Beth Ormseth, president of the board of directors for the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society, the nonprofit which puts on JazzFest, to learn about why next summer won’t feature JazzFest. Ormseth says there is more than one reason.

“I think there’s a lot of factors,” Ormseth said. “For a few years, our attendance have been declining, we’ve known there’s been a need to look at the model of JazzFest. We’ve been hit by unforeseen weather events.”

She also says headlining acts have cancelled.

“It’s just financially we’re not in a position to be able to do it next year, and we as a board need to step back, look at the model for JazzFest, we’re committed to it in the future, and look at it in conjunction with our other programs, including our education programs,” Ormseth said.

Local musician Jim Speirs estimates that he’s played JazzFest “at least eight to 10 times.” He has two different reactions to JazzFest not happening next year.

“My reaction’s disappointment, but also I think excitement for what the future holds,” Speirs said.

He says taking a step back can be worth it in the end.

“If there’s a year we need to take off to figure out the best way for JazzFest to serve our community, I think that’s a year well-served, and we’ll come back,” Speirs said. “And there’ll be future JazzFests, I’m optimistic for that,”

Ormseth says the plan is for JazzFest to happen in 2021.

“That’s the plan,” Ormseth said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to make that, and make that happen, and determine what that looks like.”

Ormseth says live music will continue from the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society in 2020. But the organization is not just about performing music.

“Our mission is not just music events, it’s music education and programming,” Ormseth said. “And we really intend to put the spotlight on those programs.”