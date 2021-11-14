Why it’s time to get your flu shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Doctors say this year’s flu season could be worse than last year. That’s why they’re stressing the importance of rolling up your sleeve and getting your flu shot now.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels with Sanford Health says they’re seeing fewer people getting vaccinated against the flu this year compared to last year.

“I think between all of the discussion of COVID vaccinations and COVID booster shots and all of the stuff going on throughout social media, I think people have just been a little slower to go out and get the shot,” chief physician, Sanford Health, Jeremy Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says normally Sanford Health has about 50% of patients vaccinated against the flu. So far this season, about 31% of patients have gotten the shot.

He says last year’s flu season was almost non-existent, but that could be different this year.

“There’s a possibility that all those people that didn’t get the flu last year, are then going to be less immune to getting it again this year and we actually see more cases than we have in the past, and that’s our biggest concern, that if we don’t do a good job of immunizing folks, we could have more people in the flu on top of COVID,” Cauwels said.

That’s why he’s recommending you make an appointment to get your flu shot now.

“What we’ve seen is we’re already starting to see local cases of the flu, there’s not many yet, but there’s enough of them that it’s time to get out there and start getting your flu shot and making sure you’re immunized as we go through the winter season,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels says you can even get your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time you get your flu shot. You can make an appointment online or call your physician’s office.