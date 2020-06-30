Why it’s important to wear a mask

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –COVID-19 restrictions have eased across South Dakota, but that doesn’t mean you should stop protecting yourself. Along with practicing social distancing, doctors say it’s also important to wear a mask.

Walking around downtown Sioux Falls you’ll see people either wearing a mask or not.

For Marla Kenney and her family, wearing a mask is important.

“It’s something our family has chose to stay healthy hopefully, and not share it, spread it if we have it,” visiting Sioux Falls, Marla Kenney said.

Doctor Dan Heinemann is the Vice President Medical Officer with Sanford Health. He says it’s important for people to take responsibility to protect each other against COVID-19.

“Now we understand a lot more about this virus and the way it’s spread, the droplets that we expel when we cough, breathe, we talk, we are in close proximity to each other is really the way that we spread this illness,” Heinemann said. “If we could get 80% of people to be masking in public, we probably wouldn’t need some stay at home orders.”

Dr. Heinemann says if you are in a place where you can’t be six feet apart, you should wear a mask.

“If I’m outside at a park, by myself, I don’t need to wear a mask, if I go into a store, I should wear a mask, if I go to something and there might be a lot of other people and I can’t be separated by at least six feet, I should be wearing a mask, and wearing that mask shouldn’t be seen as anything other than protecting the rest of us and taking responsibility,” Heinemann said.

“I wear it to the grocery store, always to the Walmart’s, the smaller stores if there wasn’t anybody in there then we didn’t have them on, but normally I would put them on, if there’s a crowds especially,” visiting Sioux Falls, Janet Hill said.

That’s why Heinemann says you should consider wearing a mask.

“There’s a real need for us to get comfortable with that and protect the rest of us, take some responsibility to protect others from you, and you from others,” Heinemann said.

Heinemann says you also don’t need to wear a mask while you are at home or when with the people you normally live with.