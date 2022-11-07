SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a year of rising inflation, increasing the cost of just about everything. But for some industries, adjusting prices to make up for rising costs isn’t an option.

It’s become so frequent this past year — most of us are used to seeing the constantly changing price of a cup of coffee or a gallon of milk at the grocery store.

But for most Americans, the things that haven’t changed throughout the year are insurance premiums and co-pays.

“It all comes down to the negotiated rates set with our government payers, as well as our commercial payers,” Melissa Wagner, Brooking Health System Chief Financial Officer, said. “A delivery of a newborn, for instance, it’s set at a certain price that they will reimburse regardless of what our costs are.”

And from supplies to staffing, the cost of providing care has been steadily increasing all year long, with no way to compensate for the increased costs.

It’s why economists say rising inflation has healthcare providers all over the country in an incredibly tight financial position.

“It’s not a sustainable model because what it means at the end of the day is that you’re operating at a loss, and that’s not a position you can be in for a very long time,” Joseph Santos, Ness School of Management and Economics Director.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, the adjustments some local healthcare systems are making to help ease that financial strain and what it will take to help stabilize the industry.