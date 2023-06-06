SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s been a hot, sunny month across much of KELOLAND, which isn’t unusual during the summer season.

But what is unusual is the storms that have been popping up.

They’ve been moving to the west, which is the opposite of normal.

It’s because of a strong high-pressure system sitting over Manitoba, Canada.

It’s called an Omega block, because it looks like the Greek letter Omega, or upside down “U”. Here in KELOLAND, it’s causing our wind to blow from the east.

What we are seeing are heat-of-the-day storms. That means they do not have enough energy on their own to move and they have very limited moisture. As the warm air rises it forms the cloud. In the mature stage, you can get cloud building but that is also when it starts raining. When there’s no more updraft, the cloud dissipates and the rain stops.

This radar from the last 24 hours shows the heat of the day showers popping up in the northeast.

They’re moving to the west, riding the gentle breeze, and then they die down.

We will continue watching the models as we head into the middle of the month. If the pattern plays out like the models are predicting, we should see an increased chance of rain.