SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Polls will soon open on Tuesday morning for the election across South Dakota, and some people are ready for that day to be over.

KELOLAND News interviewed four different people in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday and asked them how they felt now that the election is finally winding down, and there’s a common theme among all of them: they’re just ready for it to be over.

“It’s kind of a relief, especially for my mailbox, because I feel its gotten to be like the political version of junk mail,” Sara Duhl said.

Duhl lives in Sioux Falls.

“A lot of politicians do like this kind of bickering or backstabbing or whatever you want to call it towards each other. And that doesn’t help in I think like building good faith or good feelings about any politician. That’s not what it should be about,” she said.

Mike Tenove is in Sioux Falls visiting family and friends but lives in Oregon. He says political advertising is everywhere you turn.

“You do any type of research online, and it’s interrupted by a 15-second blip of who this guy is, and I think most people vote based on how somebody looks or what somebody else said about them. They don’t do any research,” he said.

He says elections and voting are important.

“But the biggest problem that I’ve seen is that nobody is saying what they’ll do. They’re basically saying what the other person is not going to do or you know, they don’t have a plan for themselves, so I will be very happy when it’s over, except that we have to live with the consequences,” he said.

Emma Lamoreux and Hannah Buchheim both say the election can become stressful.

“Just seeing all the ads kind of bombarding and saying a lot of negative things about both the candidates,” Lamoreux said. “It’s very dramatic portrayal of the opposite candidate, so I’m kind of just ready to see the results and yeah.”

“See what happens and kind of get back to normal,” Buchheim said.

“I also do hope that we elect in South Dakota, and here in Sioux Falls, positive leaders that will do something for everyone,” Duhl said.

The poles will open Tuesday morning at 7:00.