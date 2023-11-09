DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has released new details about how a victim of a 36-year-old cold case was identified.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of a 1987 cold case as Jerry A. Mikkelson, 24, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mikkelson’s body was found on Oct. 18, 1987, “dumped” on a Forest Service Road 5 miles from the Wyoming border and 15 miles north of Walden, Colorado.

CBI shared that soil samples from Mikkelson’s hair are leading investigators to believe he was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

The agency also shared that when he was found in 1987, Mikkelson was wearing a vest with the initials “L.B.L.” written on a tag inside.

On June 28, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, CBI and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations exhumed Mikkelson’s body. Investigators used the opportunity to collect new DNA samples and also discovered a surgical titanium rod in Mikkelson’s right femur.

According to CBI, Mikkelson’s family confirmed he broke his femur six years before his death and it was repaired with the rod.

One of Mikkelson’s family members had filed a missing person’s report stating he willingly left home in Sioux Falls on Aug. 8, 1983. The family believed the 24-year-old spent time over the next four years in Pittsburgh; Olathe, Kansas; Wyoming; and possibly Colorado.

Jerry A. Mikkelson, 24, formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Mikkelson was born Aug. 12, 1963, and was about 160 pounds when he disappeared. He had brown eyes and brown, curly/wavy hair and was about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Mikkelson or his death is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or 970-875-7069.

Mikkelson is still a “John Doe” on the CBI Cold Case Database, which describes him as an early 20s white male with a mustache and goatee. His manner of death is only described as a homicide.