SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whittier Middle School’s principal and assistant principal are 2022’s South Dakota Music Education Association’s Distinguished Administrators following a nomination from the school’s fine arts department.

“Mike and Erika have done so much for the fine arts programs here at Whittier,” orchestra teacher Kim Bogart said. “They, I think Dr. Moore has been at every single band, choir and orchestra concert at, for sure since I have been working here at Whittier the last six years.”

Bogart wrote the nomination for assistant principal Mike Moore and principal Erika Paladino.

“She’s always a person that’s like, what can I do to help, how I can make this better,” Bogart said. “So she’s helped provide t-shirts for our ensembles, for our students who have difficulty getting to our concerts or getting home from our concerts, she will arrange buses for those students.”

“It was actually very humbling,” Paladino said. “Mike and I love what we do, we love the teachers that we work with and the kids that we work with.”

Paladino says around 70% of Whittier’s students participate in the fine arts.

“Over like 21 different languages are spoken in our building,” Paladino said. “We’re a newcomer program, meaning people that come from different countries may arrive and land in our building who can’t speak English, and those students are also involved in fine arts as well.”

The school and its students are like a large orchestra or band, contributing a diversity of perspectives together.

“Fine arts, it’s a path for them to be able to be successful, so to be able to be recognized supporting that group of students was pretty special,” Moore said.

Paladino says around 715 students attend Whittier.