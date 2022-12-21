SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls school is celebrating a major milestone.

As the snow falls outside, students and staff, past and present, are inside Whittier Middle School.

“So today we get to celebrate a 100th year anniversary of the building of Whittier,” Whittier Middle School Principal Erika Paladino said.

Whittier opened its doors as an elementary school in 1923, before becoming a middle school in 1992. Erika Paladino has served as Principal since 2019.

“Whittier has a ton of tradition and that’s one of the reasons we didn’t just get a cake. I think that might have been an easier thing to do in hindsight, but the best thing to do for Whittier and their alumni and the building and the tradition itself is to really honor that,” Paladino said.

Whittier has 720 students roaming the hallways this year, with some serving as tour guides during today’s celebration.

“So each student has a little bit of a fact sheet and they’ll tell you what section of the building and what year that was built,” Paladino said.

“It’s amazing to see that they can connect with these people that are generations older than they are,” Whittier 8th grade teacher Kriss Ibis said.

Kriss Ibis is an 8th grade English teacher at Whittier and has been a part of the school since 1989.

“The students are realizing that it’s more than about them, it’s about the whole century of kids that have come through this school, families really, and in my 34 years I’ve seen generations of families,” Ibis said.

Whatever the future holds for the building, Paladino knows the Whittier name will carry on.

“The building doesn’t matter as much as the people. I think for our kids we’d love to see a building that has an auditorium that’s big enough for band and choirs to perform in, a gym that has a wood floor, all the things that would be really cool but like I said, Whittier is Whittier because of the people that have been here,” Paladino said.

The celebration was held Tuesday to coincide with the birthday of John Greenleaf Whittier — the building’s namesake — who was born December 17th, 1807.