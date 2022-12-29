SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools.

The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, Whittier Middle School had a sprinkler line break in the art room.

George McGovern Middle School saw flooding in the commons and office areas and part of the ceiling needs to be replaced.

The district says there were also issues at Washington and Lincoln High Schools.

“In anticipation of last week’s cold spell and knowing the potential damage dangerously low temperatures can cause, the Sioux Falls School District did not set back any ventilation systems as typical during a long break to keep buildings at a consistent temperature,” Carly Uthe with the SFSD told KELOLAND News. “While we were as proactive as possible, a few of our buildings did incur some damage.”

Sioux Falls had five days of temperatures below 0 degrees last week.