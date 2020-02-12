Whiteout conditions in northeastern South Dakota; Changing conditions expected

UPDATED 11:07 a.m.

HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — A car vs. truck crash on Highway 47 south of Highmore has blocked the road at 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

Road conditions throughout central and eastern South Dakota have continued to worsen as wind speeds have picked up. Many roads are considered No Travel Advised with areas having zero visibility from blowing snow.

SD 47 at approx. MRM 122 south of Highmore is currently blocked by multiple stuck semis. Please avoid this area as it will take some time to clear the roadway. #BuckleUp #DontCrowdthePlow #JustStayPut @SouthDakotaDOT pic.twitter.com/iXTpx9EFjL — Brad Letcher (@HuronAreaEng) February 12, 2020

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of conditions on US Highway 281 and 212 near Refield around 10:30 a.m.

A view of US281 and US212 near Redfield #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/DXJ4jbbdrf — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) February 12, 2020

8:39 a.m.

SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — High wind speeds and snow have created dangerous conditions in northeastern South Dakota Wednesday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of near whiteout conditions in the Summit area. Authorities said people should stay home if they do not absolutely have to travel Wednesday.

Many highways around Aberdeen are listed as No Travel Advised and conditions are expected to change throughout the day as high wind speeds and colder temperatures move south.

For the locals this would be considered a "no-brainer" for the Summit area, but here is a picture of the current conditions. if you do not have to travel today, please stay home and stay cozy! #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/ZdopwAzjN2 — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) February 12, 2020

You can see blowing snow and wind blowing an American flag from the KELOLAND Live Cam at the Hand County Courthouse in Miller.

Miller Live Cam at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.

