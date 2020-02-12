Whiteout conditions in northeastern South Dakota; Changing conditions expected

UPDATED 11:07 a.m.
HIGHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — A car vs. truck crash on Highway 47 south of Highmore has blocked the road at 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.
Road conditions throughout central and eastern South Dakota have continued to worsen as wind speeds have picked up. Many roads are considered No Travel Advised with areas having zero visibility from blowing snow.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of conditions on US Highway 281 and 212 near Refield around 10:30 a.m.
8:39 a.m.
SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — High wind speeds and snow have created dangerous conditions in northeastern South Dakota Wednesday morning.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a photo of near whiteout conditions in the Summit area. Authorities said people should stay home if they do not absolutely have to travel Wednesday.
Many highways around Aberdeen are listed as No Travel Advised and conditions are expected to change throughout the day as high wind speeds and colder temperatures move south.
You can see blowing snow and wind blowing an American flag from the KELOLAND Live Cam at the Hand County Courthouse in Miller.
You can get the latest road conditions on SafeTravel USA.
Dozens of schools are listed on the KELOLAND Closeline.
