White Wall Sessions to record new performances starting in July

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The White Wall Sessions is getting the green light to strike up the bands, once again. The popular music show that airs weekends on KELOLAND-TV, will soon be featuring new local and regional artists.

The pandemic shut down the cameras and emptied the studio at White Wall Sessions. Executive Producer Jeff Zueger didn’t expect the cameras would ever roll again.

“Honestly, I did not think we would ever record music again. I pretty much thought the worst would probably happen, luckily, it didn’t and we’re here talking today,” Zueger said.

Federal COVID relief funds kept the studio open and White Wall Sessions has been airing classic episodes from its first seven seasons during the pandemic. But the show will start recording new acts this summer.

“And then we will introduce those new artists as instant classics into the classic episodes,” Zueger said.

Keeping White Walls Sessions on the air has been a priority for KELOLAND Media Group.

“We like to highlight and show-off the talents that we have here in KELOLAND, there’s so many talented people and we just like to spotlight them,” KELOLAND Media Group Vice-President & General Manager Mari Ossenfort said.

The White Wall Sessions has a backlog of performers to record in the months ahead so, for now, they aren’t taking applications for new acts. This slow ramp-up for the show will ensure that during these trying times, the music will play-on.

“Music transcends all cultures, race, everything. It’s a universal language that everybody understands and I just think it’s super-important to continue this mission of what we’re doing to bring this programming,” Zueger said.

The hosts of White Wall Sessions will share more about the future of the show during their season-eight finale. Be sure to watch Saturday night at 10:30, here on KELOLAND TV.