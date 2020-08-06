White Wall Sessions to air classic performances in the fall season

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The White Wall Sessions are coming back for an encore. Back in June, we first told you that the popular local music program on KELOLAND TV is suspending production because of the pandemic. But viewers will be able to enjoy past performances for a new season in the fall, called White Wall Sessions Classic.

Jeff Zueger is orchestrating a retooled version of the White Wall Sessions.

“Basically, just going back and looking through a bunch of old footage and it’s been very time-consuming, we’ve definitely been keeping busy,” White Wall Sessions owner Jeff Zueger said.

Zueger is re-editing previous performances of the White Wall Sessions for a new season on KELOLAND TV. But these classic episodes will be a far cry from traditional TV re-runs.

“That’s one thing I did not want to do is just re-run old episodes. I wanted to make sure that we repackaged everything nicely,” Zueger said.

Part of that repacking includes co-hosts for the show.

“People who’ve become fans recently, have no idea how great this stuff is, from season one, season two, season three, for it’s really going to be exciting to expose that again to people,” White Wall Sessions co-host Dan Shafer said.

Zueger will have a deep musical wellspring to tap into as he puts together these classic episodes. After all, White Walls Sessions has been on the air for the past seven seasons.

“We’ve already got the episodes mapped-out, we know pretty much what songs are going to be playing, what week, and there’s not a weak episode in the bunch,” Zueger said.

Zueger remains hopeful that he’ll be able to record new performances in the White Wall Sessions studio once the pandemic is over. But in the meantime, music fans will still be able to listen to the songs from the socially safe distance of their living rooms.

“When it comes down to it, it’s all about the music and that’s what it’s all about,” Zueger said.

You can watch White Wall Sessions every Saturday night at 10:30 on KELO TV. The new season of White Wall Sessions Classic debuts on September 19th.