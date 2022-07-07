SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A White River man is awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated sexual abuse.

Justin Moreno, 33, pled not guilty to the charge on July 5, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. Moreno was indicted on May 10.

The indictment alleges that, Moreno used force to engage in a sexual at with a victim on Jan. 2 in Mellette County.

Moreno was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.