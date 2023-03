WHITE RIVER, S.D. (KELO) — A White River man was arrested — accused of stabbing a man.

The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in White River just before 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities say a 54-year-old man was stabbed several times.

He was taken to IHS Hospital in Rosebud and was later flown to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault and attempted murder.