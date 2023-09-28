RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City have released new information involving a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

Rapid City Police say the vehicle that struck and killed a motorcyclist is likely a white 1999 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Detectives believe the vehicle has damage to the passenger side view mirror, damage to an AVS brand window visor and general damage to the passenger side of the pickup.

They say the vehicle is believed to have black AVS wind visors around the window and that there may also be black paint transfer on the damaged area of the Chevrolet pickup from the collision with the motorcycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Haines Avenue and College Avenue on September 13. The victim later died due to injuries sustained in the crash on September 17.

If you have any information about a pickup matching this description that was recently damaged, you’re asked to Detective Nathan Senesac at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.