PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On her personal Twitter account, Governor Kristi Noem listed a few of the calls the higher education whistleblower hotline has received.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The governor says one of the calls was about pushing for mask mandates; another was about endorsing critical race theory; a third complaint was about “compelling speech to support preferred political positions”.

Noem says she created the hotline for students, parents, taxpayers and faculty to voice concerns.

The governor says she is calling on the Board of Regents to revitalize higher education, including removing all references to preferred pronouns, banning drag shows, allowing students to exercise their right to free speech and making college more affordable.

A spokeswoman for the Board of Regents said the hotline is being managed by the governor’s office.

When the whistleblower hotline was first launched, KELOLAND News spoke with a few lawmakers.

Republican State Senator Jim Stalzer says it’s a good thing to allow people to voice their concerns about higher education, but Democratic Representative Erin Healy thinks the hotline will promote far-right agendas in college classrooms and questions how claims made will be investigated and verified.