While cleaning up vandalized store, business owner describes Sunday night’s events as ‘sad’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the largest confrontation between police and protestors Sunday night took place at the Empire Mall, other businesses in Sioux Falls are also dealing with damage.

Vince Lubben is the owner of the Verizon store at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue; he was working to clean up damage to his store as of 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lubben says he’s sad for his hard-working employees who will have their lives impacted by what he calls “stupidness.”

The store does have surveillance video of the vandalism and Lubben says it appears young kids are the culprits.

He says it’s so frustrating to see people still out on the streets when there is a curfew in place for Sioux Falls.

Watch KELOLAND Brady Mallory’s full interview with Lubben in the attached video.