While bikers sleep, crews clean the Sturgis streets

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever wondered what Sturgis looks like when all the bikers go to sleep? You’ll find city crews cleaning the streets from top to bottom.

As you can see, downtown Sturgis looks a little different at 3 a.m. than during the day on rally week.

“You don’t have the traffic as you can see, because doing this during the day would be impossible without blocking every road off in town,” Kevin Aga, sweeper, said.

The Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush says his crew consists of about 25 people. He says at this point, it’s routine.

“And they do a really good job, most of my guys have been here for a long time, I’ve got a couple of them that are 25 plus year veterans of it so they’ve got a lot of history doing it, and everything just kind of clicks,” Bush said.

Including Kevin Aga who has been cleaning the streets since the 55th annual motorcycle rally.

“We come in at 2 in the morning, the other crew washes the streets in front of us, then we follow them up by picking up all the stuff left over on the roadways,” Aga said.

Last year, the crews added some extra health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.. like hand sanitization stations and cleaning trash.

“We’ll continue that probably from here on out so there’s certain things like that that we have adopted that are good for the public and they make sense to do so we will continue to do them,” Bush said.

Each year, the city collects hundreds of tons of garbage from Rally week.. A lot of people may not notice because, crews clean while everyone sleeps.

“Our whole goal is that every night looks like the first night, it’s kind of our motto and what we try to achieve. So every night they go out and get everything ready just like it’s the first day of the rally,” Bush said.

The Sturgis Public Works Department does not hire any extra staff during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Crews continue to do their daily jobs throughout the city all week.