PENNINGTON CO, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Pennington County are reminding residents of the boundaries where fireworks are allowed to be bought and discharged.

Pennington County Fire tweeted Tuesday morning that according to state law, fireworks cannot be sold or discharged in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. That boundary is west of Highway 79 from Hot Springs to I-90, Exit 61 following the interstate east of Black Hawk and Piedmont.

In Box Elder, fireworks can be discharged within city limits on private property with permission of the landowner between July 2 through July 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. If the fire danger rating exceeds high, firework use is prohibited by citizens.

To the north in Custer County, Hill City, Keyston, New Underwood, and Wall, fireworks cannot be discharged within city limits.

Pennington County allows the discharge of fireworks if the grassland fire index is low, moderate, high, or very high from June 27 through July 10, 2022. But in Rapid City, the discharge of fireworks is prohibited unless it’s a novelty type.

Novelty fireworks are defined as snaps, caps, pull-a-parts, and fireworks that can be tossed on the ground.