Where to park, what to know about the Sioux Falls Airshow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All eyes will be to the skies over Sioux Falls this weekend for the big air show.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the gates are going to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Performances begin at 11 a.m.

You don’t need a ticket- it’s a free event. Performers include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds- they’re scheduled to fly at 2:30 p.m. both days. There’s a skydiving club that’s set to perform, too. You’ll also find food, simulators, exhibit booths, and a kids’ area, too.

There is a $4, round trip shuttle you can take from parking. Kids younger than five are free. You can park at Premier Bankcard, Esurance and Midco at Interstate 29 and Benson Road, as well as at Southeast Technical Institute and Canaries Stadium. Handicapped parking at Howard Wood Field.

Parking is available near the base, however Algonquin Street and F Avenue are going to be closed.