Where to learn about South Dakota’s Black history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We are in Black History Month, and the South Dakota African American History Museum on the first floor of the Washington Pavilion seeks to educate people about South Dakota’s Black history.

“We have Aunt Sally, Sarah Campbell, we have Oscar Micheaux, he was a Black filmmaker. All of this happened right here in South Dakota. We have rich, rich history right here in South Dakota that people are unaware about. So we’re just documenting Black history in South Dakota,” student researcher and curator Zach Van Harris Jr. said.

The museum gave out its first scholarship last fall, which allowed recipient Isabella Hageman to showcase two of her own pieces of art in the museum.