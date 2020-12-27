Where to get rid of you Christmas tree in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Now that Christmas Day is behind us, you might be wondering what you should do with that tree inside your house. Well, starting today you can take them to two different locations in Sioux Falls.

The Regional Sanitary Landfill has a site on both the east and west sides of the city where you can drop off your Christmas trees free of charge. On the east side you can head to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on East Chamber Street just off Cliff Avenue. If you’re on the west side, drop your trees of on North Lyon Boulevard just west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

East side location: 1015 East Chambers Street

West side location: 100 North Lyon Boulevard

“When you come out to drop your tree off, please segregate the flocked trees. We’ll have a different pile for flocked trees versus the non ones, we can’t recycle the flocked trees. So the other ones all can get piled up. No stands, no Christmas lights and just Christmas trees,” Sioux Falls Sanitation Operations Manager Ryan Bechtold said.

They also ask you to remove any bags around your tree. The drop-off sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 10. The locations will also be open on Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m. They will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary says all accessories must be removed from the trees including lights, ornaments, decorations and stands. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble or household garbage will not be accepted.