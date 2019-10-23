Where to get GameDay apparel

GameDay shirts have also arrived on campus.
You can buy them at the University Bookstore in the Student Union as well as online.
There are also GameDay hats, koozies, and pennants to commemorate the show’s stop in Brookings for the first time.
by: KELOLAND NewsPosted: / Updated:
GameDay shirts have also arrived on campus.
You can buy them at the University Bookstore in the Student Union as well as online.
There are also GameDay hats, koozies, and pennants to commemorate the show’s stop in Brookings for the first time.