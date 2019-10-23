Where to get GameDay apparel

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

GameDay shirts have also arrived on campus.

You can buy them at the University Bookstore in the Student Union as well as online.

There are also GameDay hats, koozies, and pennants to commemorate the show’s stop in Brookings for the first time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests