SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites.

You can drop off your trees for free near the Household Hazardous Waste Facility as well as North Lyon Boulevard.

They will be open seven days a week through January 8th.

All lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands must be removed. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, and household garbage will not be accepted.