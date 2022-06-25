SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sioux Falls between 2015 and 2019.

Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Nashville to Sioux Falls: 40 (#162 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 7 to Sioux Falls

#49. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from St. Louis to Sioux Falls: 66 (#150 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 33 to Sioux Falls

#48. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 34

– Migration from Las Vegas to Sioux Falls: 12 (#253 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 22 to Las Vegas

#47. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 35

– Migration from Spartanburg to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 35 to Spartanburg

#46. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 35

– Migration from Boise City to Sioux Falls: 17 (#132 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 18 to Boise City

#45. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Knoxville to Sioux Falls: 18 (#143 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 18 to Knoxville

#44. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from Naples to Sioux Falls: 3 (#146 most common destination from Naples)

– Net migration: 34 to Naples

#43. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 41

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 41 to Myrtle Beach

#42. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Grand Forks to Sioux Falls: 25 (#38 most common destination from Grand Forks)

– Net migration: 17 to Grand Forks

#41. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Bloomington to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 43 to Bloomington

#40. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Houston to Sioux Falls: 5 (#326 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 38 to Houston

#39. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 46

– Migration from Jacksonville to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 46 to Jacksonville

#38. Rochester, MN Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 46

– Migration from Rochester to Sioux Falls: 4 (#90 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 42 to Rochester

#37. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 46

– Migration from Iowa City to Sioux Falls: 45 (#49 most common destination from Iowa City)

– Net migration: 1 to Iowa City

#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Kansas City to Sioux Falls: 112 (#92 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 64 to Sioux Falls

#35. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 50

– Migration from Wichita to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 50 to Wichita

#34. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 55

– Migration from Jacksonville to Sioux Falls: 93 (#105 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 38 to Sioux Falls

#33. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 55

– Migration from Greenville to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 55 to Greenville

#32. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 56

– Migration from Greensboro to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 56 to Greensboro

#31. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lebanon in 2015-2019: 58

– Migration from Lebanon to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 58 to Lebanon

#30. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

– Migration to York in 2015-2019: 60

– Migration from York to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 60 to York

#29. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 60

– Migration from San Antonio to Sioux Falls: 37 (#191 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 23 to San Antonio

#28. Boulder, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Boulder in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Boulder to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 61 to Boulder

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Dallas to Sioux Falls: 2 (#342 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 59 to Dallas

#26. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 63

– Migration from Des Moines to Sioux Falls: 37 (#79 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 26 to Des Moines

#25. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 65

– Migration from Manhattan to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 65 to Manhattan

#24. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Chambersburg in 2015-2019: 69

– Migration from Chambersburg to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 69 to Chambersburg

#23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Portland to Sioux Falls: 43 (#167 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 27 to Portland

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Denver to Sioux Falls: 156 (#109 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 86 to Sioux Falls

#21. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Norwich to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 70 to Norwich

#20. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 72

– Migration from Durham to Sioux Falls: 6 (#179 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 66 to Durham

#19. Mankato, MN Metro Area

– Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 73

– Migration from Mankato to Sioux Falls: 216 (#3 most common destination from Mankato)

– Net migration: 143 to Sioux Falls

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from Atlanta to Sioux Falls: 56 (#231 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 21 to Atlanta

#17. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 79

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 79 to Baton Rouge

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Los Angeles to Sioux Falls: 147 (#177 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 60 to Sioux Falls

#15. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Bakersfield to Sioux Falls: 7 (#144 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 80 to Bakersfield

#14. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 95

– Migration from Fargo to Sioux Falls: 400 (#5 most common destination from Fargo)

– Net migration: 305 to Sioux Falls

#13. St. George, UT Metro Area

– Migration to St. George in 2015-2019: 98

– Migration from St. George to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 98 to St. George

#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 100

– Migration from Chicago to Sioux Falls: 95 (#219 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 5 to Chicago

#11. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 104

– Migration from Raleigh to Sioux Falls: 9 (#202 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 95 to Raleigh

#10. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 117

– Migration from Riverside to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 117 to Riverside

#9. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 121

– Migration from Fort Collins to Sioux Falls: 17 (#120 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Net migration: 104 to Fort Collins

#8. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 126

– Migration from Memphis to Sioux Falls: 0

– Net migration: 126 to Memphis

#7. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 153

– Migration from Omaha to Sioux Falls: 300 (#24 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 147 to Sioux Falls

#6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 219

– Migration from Seattle to Sioux Falls: 203 (#103 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 16 to Seattle

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 223

– Migration from Phoenix to Sioux Falls: 48 (#238 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 175 to Phoenix

#4. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

– Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 333

– Migration from Lincoln to Sioux Falls: 10 (#113 most common destination from Lincoln)

– Net migration: 323 to Lincoln

#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 550

– Migration from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls: 614 (#35 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 64 to Sioux Falls

#2. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 630

– Migration from Sioux City to Sioux Falls: 494 (#2 most common destination from Sioux City)

– Net migration: 136 to Sioux City

#1. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Rapid City in 2015-2019: 1,159

– Migration from Rapid City to Sioux Falls: 985 (#1 most common destination from Rapid City)

– Net migration: 174 to Rapid City