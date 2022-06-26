RAPID CITY, S.D. (Stacker) —Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rapid City, SD Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Rapid City between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#50. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 29

– Migration from Portland to Rapid City: 8 (#254 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 21 to Portland

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#49. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Virginia Beach

Lpret // Wikicommons

#48. Waco, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Waco in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Waco to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 30 to Waco

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#47. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

– Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from McAllen to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 31 to McAllen

Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#46. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Twin Falls to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 31 to Twin Falls

Pixabay

#45. Greeley, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Greeley to Rapid City: 91 (#21 most common destination from Greeley)

– Net migration: 59 to Rapid City

Imilious // Wikicommons

#44. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Chattanooga to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 32 to Chattanooga

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#43. Rochester, MN Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Rochester to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 32 to Rochester

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#42. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 34

– Migration from Riverside to Rapid City: 40 (#199 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 6 to Rapid City

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#41. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from Lakeland to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 37 to Lakeland

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#40. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from Sebring to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 37 to Sebring

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Lynchburg to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 38 to Lynchburg

f11photo // Shutterstock

#38. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Philadelphia to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 38 to Philadelphia

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#37. Jackson, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Jackson to Rapid City: 3 (#61 most common destination from Jackson)

– Net migration: 35 to Jackson

SD Dirk // Flickr

#36. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from San Diego to Rapid City: 348 (#78 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 306 to Rapid City

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 50

– Migration from Des Moines to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 50 to Des Moines

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 51

– Migration from Deltona to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 51 to Deltona

InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#33. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Lake Havasu City to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Lake Havasu City

CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dalton, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Dalton in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Dalton to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 59 to Dalton

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Sioux City to Rapid City: 29 (#34 most common destination from Sioux City)

– Net migration: 30 to Sioux City

Pixabay

#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from San Antonio to Rapid City: 113 (#111 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 52 to Rapid City

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#29. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Bakersfield to Rapid City: 7 (#144 most common destination from Bakersfield)

– Net migration: 54 to Bakersfield

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 66

– Migration from Tulsa to Rapid City: 27 (#107 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 39 to Tulsa

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#27. Abilene, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Abilene to Rapid City: 123 (#14 most common destination from Abilene)

– Net migration: 53 to Rapid City

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from New York to Rapid City: 6 (#341 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 64 to New York

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#25. Reno, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 71

– Migration from Reno to Rapid City: 86 (#45 most common destination from Reno)

– Net migration: 15 to Rapid City

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from Atlanta to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 78 to Atlanta

Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#23. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Green Bay in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Green Bay to Rapid City: 10 (#81 most common destination from Green Bay)

– Net migration: 70 to Green Bay

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 88

– Migration from Orlando to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 88 to Orlando

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 89

– Migration from Tampa to Rapid City: 25 (#244 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 64 to Tampa

Ken L. // Flickr

#20. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 94

– Migration from Charleston to Rapid City: 14 (#167 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 80 to Charleston

f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 101

– Migration from Denver to Rapid City: 170 (#97 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 69 to Rapid City

randy andy // Shutterstock

#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from Las Vegas to Rapid City: 41 (#174 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 65 to Las Vegas

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 108

– Migration from Killeen to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 108 to Killeen

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#16. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

– Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 115

– Migration from Burlington to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 115 to Burlington

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#15. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Omaha to Rapid City: 57 (#95 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 61 to Omaha

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 120

– Migration from Washington to Rapid City: 32 (#281 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 88 to Washington

Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#13. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Greenville to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 125 to Greenville

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Provo to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 125 to Provo

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 132

– Migration from Minneapolis to Rapid City: 206 (#70 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 74 to Rapid City

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#10. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 137

– Migration from Anchorage to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 137 to Anchorage

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 138

– Migration from Kansas City to Rapid City: 72 (#124 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 66 to Kansas City

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#8. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Tucson to Rapid City: 50 (#121 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 132 to Tucson

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 189

– Migration from Wichita Falls to Rapid City: 34 (#56 most common destination from Wichita Falls)

– Net migration: 155 to Wichita Falls

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 194

– Migration from Dallas to Rapid City: 23 (#285 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 171 to Dallas

Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#5. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

– Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 198

– Migration from Fargo to Rapid City: 82 (#22 most common destination from Fargo)

– Net migration: 116 to Fargo

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#4. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 207

– Migration from Fort Collins to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 207 to Fort Collins

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#3. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 263

– Migration from Jacksonville to Rapid City: 0

– Net migration: 263 to Jacksonville

DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 292

– Migration from Phoenix to Rapid City: 158 (#123 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 134 to Phoenix

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#1. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

– Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 985

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Rapid City: 1,159 (#1 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 174 to Rapid City