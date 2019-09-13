‘Where do I go from here?’ Residents of Auburn Hill without a home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After the tornadoes swept through Sioux Falls this week, some people were left without a home. That includes residents of an apartment complex just off 41st Street.

“That’s where I heard it first; then it just moved across,” Amanda Jager said.

Amanda Jager moved into Auburn Hills a mere three months ago. After the tornado that touched down on 41st Street Wednesday, it’s no longer a place she can call home.

“All of the sudden I heard what sounded like the power-lines snapping. That’s when I took off running upstairs to my daughter and I grabbed her and we got in the bathtub and that’s when we heard the debris hitting the side of the building,” Jager said.

It was a frightening experience for Jager and her three-year-old daughter,

“Very terrifying. My daughter was shaking; I was shaking. And then when we heard the debris stop hitting, we ran downstairs to the basement,” Jager said.

Kaitlyn Smith’s mother was outside in the back when the tornado touched down.

“So at about 11:30 p.m. that’s when I got a call from my mother. She was in the car. The back powerline that runs from the building to the power pole in the back had fallen onto her car,” Smith said.

The violent 125 mile an hour winds from the EF-2 tornado were so strong it tore the roof from the top of the complex.

“The far other side of the building is where they were hit, and then here were some families – I know there were kids up here – and then my apartment is this middle one on this side,” Jager said.

Feeling more displaced than the roof are the residents.

“I didn’t know what to say or what to do, I just kind of felt… helpless,” Smith said.

Through that helplessness, there’s still strength to be found.

“My mom was actually pretty strong about the whole situation. I don’t know what’s going through her head currently, but I mean, the building is a total loss,” Smith said.

Temporary situations are being planned…

“She’s currently with me. We’re going to be going to her insurance company and see if they can place her somewhere hopefully,” Smith said.

As for a permanent solution, one question remains.

“Where do I go from here?” Jager said.

Jager and her daughter are currently staying in Iowa with her fiancée. The property managers of the building are not letting anyone in until the damage can be properly inspected.