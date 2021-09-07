Where and when you can find COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by community health partners and the Sioux Falls School District starts Tuesday.

You can get your first shot at the Kenny Anderson Community Center beginning at 3 p.m. More vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Wednesday at the Oyate Community Center and on Thursday at the Kuehn Community Center.

You can choose between the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Any person, age 12 and up, who wishes to receive the vaccine can visit the nearest Community Center for their first dose in early September and return to the same location three weeks later for the second dose.

There is no cost for the vaccination.

Information on dates and locations is below:

Kenny Anderson Community Center • 3701 East Third Street • Anne Sullivan Elem.

• Tuesday September 7th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Tuesday September 28th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)



Oyate Community Center • 2421 West 15th Street • Garfield Elem.

• Wednesday September 8th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Wednesday September 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)



Kuehn Community Center • 2801 South Valley View Road • Oscar Howe Elem.

• Thursday September 9th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (first dose clinic)

• Thursday September 30th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)

Vaccination clinics are supported by Sioux Falls School District and four community health partners: Avera, Lewis, Sanford, and the City of Sioux Falls Health Department.