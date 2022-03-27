RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More people in South Dakota are using texting to reach out to 911.

While texting may not be the number one way to contact emergency services, it could be someone’s only option.

“It’s important for people who, for whatever reason, can’t talk. Hearing-impaired people, people that are in a situation where they don’t want someone to know that they have contacted law enforcement and maybe for people who are out of cell phone range but can still get a text message to go out when they need help,” Stephanie Olson, Deputy Director of Operations at Pennington County Dispatch, said.

The texting resource for 911 was implemented last year here in South Dakota.

In Rapid City, dispatchers say it has been running pretty smoothly.

“It shows up on our phone screen just like a regular voice 911 call would show. It alerts the dispatchers on their screen. They basically just double click on it just like you would a computer program and it opens up the message and they respond back and forth with the person on their keyboard,” Olson said.

Maria King, the South Dakota State 911 Coordinator, says while most South Dakotans choose to call 911, it’s important to have texting as an option.

“Text 911 is just another service to be able to provide means for people to reach 911 in the event of an emergency so it’s just another functionality that we are able to offer the citizens and anyone in South Dakota that might be experiencing an emergency that can’t safely place a voice call or is unable to speak,” King said.

To text 911, You write your message with the important information to the number 911.