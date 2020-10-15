When to get the flu vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s that time of year again to start preparing for colder weather and that means also preparing for flu season.

As the weather gets cooler, flu season gets closer and even though you can get your immunizations all throughout the winter, some clinicians recommend getting your flu vaccine before the end of October.

“Just because it takes a couple weeks for it to be fully effective and to build that immune response so right now would be a perfect time for people but you certainly can get it in November, December. Just recommended every year,” clinical pharmacist Courtney Feist said.

In September, Lewis Drug hosted flu shot clinics to encourage people to roll up their sleeves. However, you can still walk into the pharmacy and get one.

“I would say our turnout for our flu shot clinics went really well. We’ve had lots of people coming in, I would say there’s been quite a few people who have never had a flu shot before that have come in and gotten one. You know, they said, ‘I don’t normally get it but I know it’s important this year, extra important,'” Feist said.

That extra importance is because of COVID-19.

“It’s always important but obviously when you have another, a pandemic, there’s another virus circulating, obviously you want to do all that you can to avoid getting sick, using healthcare sources, being hospitalized. So, it probably is extra important but it’s always important to get the flu shot,” Feist said.

Feist also wants to remind people to make sure they are updated on their other vaccines as well, such as pneumonia, which you can also get at the pharmacy.