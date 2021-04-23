When the car is a big part of an in-person live music event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Enjoying a shared experience together hasn’t been the same since words like “social distancing” have become part of our regular vocabulary. But there are ways it can still happen; Christian band Casting Crowns was on stage playing a drive-in show in Sioux Falls on Friday night, and they provided an example.

“We’ve been doing this drive-in concert for several months now, we’ve been all over the country, and you can tell that families really needed to get outside, and that they really needed to hear some music live,” lead singer Mark Hall said.

When it comes to concerts, you might only think of a car as part of the road trip. But here, it’s an integral part of the show.

“They’re asked to stay where they had gotten their ticket, so they’ve got a spot where they can park, and then the spot next to them they can sit in the chairs if they like,” said Brad Peterson with radio station Life 96.5, which sponsored the concert.

“Out here to enjoy some music with friends and to hopefully strengthen our relationship with Jesus,” attendee Erin Matthiesen said.

“What they get in their parking spot is that they get the spot for their vehicle and then they can spread out as family of eight with family and friends,” Peterson said.

Hall is also a youth pastor.

“You’ve got the safeness that we need right now, but you’ve also got the togetherness that we need, and we really need that man, people are a little disjointed right now,” Hall said.

And few things can put someone back together like live music.