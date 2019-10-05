RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – The Journey Museum and Learning Center and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society of the Black Hills announce the installation of “When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit” on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

The exhibit is free to visit and will be up through Oct. 21. The exhibit is in memory of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children of Turtle Island (MMIW). There are more than 70 MMIW and Two-Spirited in South Dakota and across the Northern Plains, so 70 red dresses will be draped from the trees on museum grounds.

You’ll also see items on the ground that reflect the places MMIW have been found. These items symbolize the pain and suffering experienced by MMIW and their families. Friends and family members of MMIW are welcome to place flowers below the trees throughout the exhibit.