When, how to watch the inauguration on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com

US President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 19, 2021, one day ahead of his inauguration as 46th President of the US. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on Wednesday, Jan. 20, surrounded by unprecedented security after the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Biden will officially become president at 11 a.m. CT., while President Donald Trump is set to land at Palm Beach International Airport at 10 a.m. CT.

CBS News coverage starts at 7 a.m. CT on CBS This Morning and continues throughout the day. CBS will have inauguration coverage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

On KELOLAND.com, NewsNation coverage will start at 7 a.m. CT.

The invocation will be given by Father Leo J. O’Donovan and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The swearing in of vice president elect Kamala Harris will happen first at 10:45 a.m. CT. She will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayer on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in at 11 a.m CT by Chief Justice John Roberts. Following the swearing in, at 11:15 a.m. CT President Biden will deliver his inaugural address following the swearing in.

Musical performances by Jennifer Lopez and country singer Garth Brooks will be followed by the benediction from Rev. Silvester Beaman, pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

At 12:45 p.m. CT Biden and Harris will attend a Pass in Review ceremony hosted by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. East Front of the Capitol.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is at 1:25 p.m. CT. Those attending will be: President Biden; Vice President Harris; first lady Jill Biden; Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Harris; former President Barack Obama; former first lady Michelle Obama; former President George W. Bush; former first lady Laura Bush; former President Bill Clinton; and former first lady and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

The Presidential Escort or parade is at 2:20 p.m. CT

Biden and Harris will attend an event at the Lincoln Memorial at 8 p.m. CT It will be followed be fireworks at 8:53 p.m. CT.