SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the 4th of July less than 48 hours away, you may have questions about fireworks.

Residents in Pennington County can get answers to those questions by calling a special line hosted by the Emergency Services Communication Center. There you can find out what fireworks are legal, where you can shoot them, and where to find public displays. The public may call 605-394-2151, option 9, for answers to fireworks-related questions. Officials say you may also call 211 directly.

No fireworks are allowed in Black Hills Fire Protection District. Fireworks are prohibited within Rapid City (and a one-mile radius from city limits), Hill City, Keystone and Wall city limits, other than novelty fireworks.

Novelty fireworks are party poppers, snappers, sparklers and toy caps. Box Elder allows for the discharge of fireworks in the city limits July 2 – 4, 2021, between 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

In Sioux Falls, the use of fireworks within city limits is illegal. City ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks within the city limits with the exception of sparklers, snakes and other fireworks that do not have an audible report, projectile or launching component. If a police officer observes fireworks being discharged, he or she can issue a citation, which carries a $95 fine.

In permitted locations, South Dakota state law allows the discharge of fireworks between June 27 – July 10, 2022. The illegal use of fireworks is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $500, 30-days in jail or both.