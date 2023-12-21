SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mysterious noise has been keeping people up at night in one area of Sioux Falls. But what is it?

Contacted by a concerned viewer who described the sounds as “a very loud churning/vibration sound happening in the northern part of the city,” also noting that it was loud enough to keep people up in the Oak View neighborhood of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News reached out to Sioux Falls Police, who told us that on December 14, a report of the sound was made. “The officer found the noise on that day was coming from Smithfield Foods,” wrote Officer Sam Clemens in an email to KELOLAND News, going on to note that loud noise issues are not typically handled by police.

A specific cause of the noise was not noted by the officer who investigated, according to Clemens.

KELOLAND has reached out to both the City of Sioux Falls and Smithfield Foods for more information.