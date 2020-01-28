What’s next for the Keystone XL pipeline in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Plans for construction of the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline inched forward last week with several approvals at the federal and state levels.

But opponents in South Dakota say they haven’t given up on preventing or at least slowing the pipeline’s construction. TC Energy, the Canadian company building the pipeline, has laid out plans to begin construction this year in several states.

The company plans to move equipment to construction sites starting in February and prep worker accommodations in March. But before pipe is laid in the ground, legal battles loom.

