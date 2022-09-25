SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.

The public is encouraged to participate in the meetings, which will be held in the final days of September.

Tuesday, September 27, 4 p.m., Terrace Park Neighborhood Meeting, South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance,1600 West Russell Street

Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m., Laurel Oak Park Neighborhood Meeting, Ronning Branch Library, Meeting Rooms A and B, 3100 East 49th Street

Wednesday, September 28, 4:30 p.m., Kuehn Park Neighborhood Meeting, Kuehn Community Center, 2801 Valley View Road

Wednesday, September 28, 6:30 p.m., Frank Olson Park Neighborhood Meeting, Cleveland Elementary School Gym, 1000 Edward Drive

Thursday, September 29, 4 p.m., McKennan Park Neighborhood Meeting, Dakotabilities,1116 South Fourth Avenue

Thursday, September 29, 6 p.m., Large Community Meeting, Prairie Green Golf Course Clubhouse, 600 East 69th Street

Pools at Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan Parks are being eyed for a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, other pools could get some upgrades.