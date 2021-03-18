What’s next for medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is on track to have medical marijuana legalized starting July 1st. But what does the process of getting there look like?

Last November, nearly 70 percent of South Dakota voters marked “yes” to pass Initiated Measure 26, which will establish a medical marijuana program for qualifying patients.

State lawmakers then introduced House Bill 1100 to push back the date IM 26 would go into effect. Ultimately, that bill failed. Now it’s up to the South Dakota Department of Health to figure out how medical marijuana will be legalized.

“I think the folks that drafted IM 26, which then became law, recognized that it’s going to take time to set up the different aspects,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsm-Rysdon said. “That’s why you see different timelines within the law itself. So we’ll need to be issuing cards by the end of October and then there’s some other dates for when rules need to be enacted and those kinds of things.”

According to the official attorney general’s explanation for IM 26, the DOH will be in charge of giving out registration cards. Cardholders may possess three ounces of marijuana. If resident cardholders grow marijuana plants, they may have a minimum of three plants. The State Department of Health will set the rules surrounding all of that.

“There’ll be rules around how businesses can sell it because, of course, we want to make sure that while medical marijuana is available to people and patients who need it, that it’s not being diverted into, you know, for illegal use and those kinds of things,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says setting up the medical marijuana program is going to take some time.

“I know people are perhaps anxious and, you know, wanting to see this happen as soon as possible and, you know, we’ll do what we can to make sure that we’ve got a good program in South Dakota,” Malsam-Rysdon said.