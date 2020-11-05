What’s next for Lincoln County after $50 million bond issue fails?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in Lincoln County said “no” to a new public safety center on Election Day. 67% of the more than 30,000 ballots cast opposed the bond issue, sending commissioners back to the drawing board.

As Lincoln County grows, it remains without a jail. The county currently pays Minnehaha County millions of dollars every year to house and transport prisoners.

“Our levy is just under $15 million dollars. This represents $2.2 million, about 15% of our budget, which we literally have no control over at this point in time and no long-term solutions, so there definitely has to be a long-term solution,” Lincoln County Commission Chairman Mike Poppens said.

The $50-million bond issue failed, but Poppens says that doesn’t change the expert analysis.

“The logic is trying to operate a facility on our own for two facets, controlling the budget and secondly, knowing for sure what your long-term solution is for housing your prisoners,” Poppens said.

Any future complex would house more than prisoners.

“That being additional courtrooms because our case loads are going up and up, office space because the number of personnel that we need to provide the services to the taxpayers are already elbow to elbow,” Poppens said.

Poppens was part of the Lincoln County courthouse expansion, which was completed in 2009.

“At that time, thought for sure that would last 40-50 years, well it wasn’t ten years and it was already filled,” Poppens said.

This is why Poppens wants to leave room for growth in any new facility, though he says all options are now back on the table.

“The analysis still says it’s logical to have our own, but that doesn’t mean that’s what the taxpayers will want,” Poppens said.

Lincoln County has a new commissioner joining the ranks in January. Poppens says the commission will reevaluate the situation and talk to community leaders before moving forward.