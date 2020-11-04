What’s next for a possible Lincoln County public safety center

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — More than 30,000 voters made it to the polls in Lincoln County on Tuesday, and 67 percent said “no” to a new public safety center.

The complex would have included a jail, courtroom, and office space. Lincoln County is currently paying Minnehaha County $2.2 million a year to house and transport prisoners.

“Still got to be upbeat. It represents 15% of our levy taxes and it’s a function of our budget that has no control on it at this point, it’s all based on the number of prisoners that we have to take care of,” Lincoln County Commission Chairman Mike Poppens said.

Poppens explains “what’s next” for Lincoln County in its attempt to build a new facility, tonight on KELOLAND News.