‘What’s more human than the desire to experience more?’: Meet a refugee set to tell his story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question of refugee resettlement also come up at a Sioux Falls City Council meeting and a Minnehaha County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

29-year-old Cham Phan of Sioux Falls is planning to share his story at both meetings. Like so many people who also live here now, he’s a U.S. citizen who grew up here. But he was born in Vietnam and came to the United States as a refugee at age two.

Cham Phan is a co-founder of Kaizen in Sioux Falls.

“Think of it as like a digital magazine platform that’s centered on culture and art,” Phan said.

He says he believes in Sioux Falls and the community’s leaders.

“I have faith in this city, I have faith in this community, and I believe that we’re going to keep accepting refugees, we’re going to keep accepting immigrants, we’re going to embrace them with open arms, because that’s all I’ve felt being here,” Phan said.

When it comes to the meaning of having refugees here, Phan brings up a basic human desire.

“I think to me the best, the most important impact for what refugees bring here, is just widening your brain to experience new things, you know what I mean? ‘Cause like, what’s more human than the desire to experience more?” Phan said.

Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace, says work is underway to have refugees testify next week.

“We’re working with other advocates in our community in organizing refugees to come and testify two times on Tuesday. the first will be at the County Commission meeting at 9 a.m., and I believe at the city council meeting at 7 p.m., they’re going to be hearing a resolution on refugee resettlement, too. So Tuesday’s kind of a busy day,” Islam said.

KELOLAND News asked Phan what his hope is for the Sioux Falls community. But his answer envisions that question differently.

“It’s weird to even think about that question. Because Sioux Falls has been so good to me, that I’m not even in the mindset where it’s like I want more, it’s my turn to give back. My hope for Sioux Falls is to be able to contribute more,” Phan said.

The Minnehaha County Commission meeting is at 9:00 Tuesday morning. The Sioux Falls City Council meeting is at 7:00 Tuesday night.