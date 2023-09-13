SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What’s going on with gas prices?

That’s the question a lot of people have been asking. Right now in South Dakota, a gallon of regular gas is $3.94 — up 14 cents compared to last week and 10 cents higher than the national average according to AAA.

The question is is there any relief in sight?

Pain at the pump…

“They’re ridiculous,” Kenzie Wullsein said.

A lot of us are feeling it.

“I’m tired of it,” Wullsein said.

At this gas station, a gallon of regular gas is almost $4.00.

That’s why Kenzie Wullsein is only putting in $20 worth.

“I used to go out and hang out a lot. I used to cruise and drive around that’s what I did in my free time with friends and now it’s kind of hard to do that, you go to work go home,” Wullsein said.

That’s the same thing Mike Tolzin told us. He says the high price of gas has changed the way he drives.

“A little bit, maybe not taking as many leisurely drives as I have in the past, so just business,” Tolzin said.

Oil prices have been climbing since the end of June after mostly falling for a year.

But the question remains. Will we see any relief anytime soon?

“What we’re seeing is some refinery issues. Some refineries have gone under maintenance which would be moving some of the supply from the Upper Midwest and that kind of shook the market the last week and created some concern over needing supply. We believe it’s short term, but that doesn’t mean we’re not feeling that pain at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Gene LaDoucer said.

AAA says there are a number of ways to save on fuel while driving. Click here.