What’s driving up gas prices?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gas prices are on the rise and they could go even higher. KELOLAND News talked with drivers and business owners who aren’t too happy about what they’re paying at the pump, but experts say it could be just the beginning.

Pain at the pump.

“I’d rather have last year’s prices than this year’s that’s for sure, saves me a lot of money,” Jeff Quewea said.

Quewea is filling up, but he doesn’t like what he’s paying,

“I can’t really be mad about it, because I don’t have any control over it,” Quewea said.

The average South Dakota gas price today is $3.22 a gallon, it’s a bit cheaper in Sioux Falls at $3.09. It’s one thing to pay to fill up your own personal vehicle, but it’s another when you have to pay to fill an entire fleet.

“No, it’s frustrating.”

Dan Pyle is owner of DK Lawn service and Landscaping.

He has 13 trucks and more than 30 tractors, payloaders, and skid loaders that all need fuel.

He spends about $80 per day on each vehicle.

“It’s one of those things you have to have it, we have to have it to serve our customers we set our prices in the spring for our summer contracts, so now it’s really hurting us on the backside of it, because it’s costing us more to do the same work, than we were doing earlier so that’s less income,” Pyle said.

Pyle remembers the good old days. He snapped this photo last Christmas when gas was almost a dollar cheaper than what it is today.

AAA of South Dakota says the main factor in the rising gas prices has been the increasing price of crude oil, which is over $80 a barrel today.

“There was some speculation that OPEC and its partners in the Middle East were going to consider increasing production by another 400,000 barrels a day and decided not to do that,” AAA South Dakota spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

Steward says increasing production would have helped all of us.

“That would have put more oil into the system and ideally would have reduced prices,” Steward said.

AAA doesn’t expect prices to come down anytime soon, either.

There are things drivers can do to increase gas mileage and help save a little money when they go to fill up their tanks.