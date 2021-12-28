What you should show about the new COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People infected with COVID-19 or exposed to it now have some new guidelines handed down from the CDC.

Recommended isolation and quarantine times have been shortened.

The recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 is now five days instead of 10, if you don’t have symptoms.

You should follow that up with five days of wearing a mask.

If you’ve been around someone with COVID, but have not tested positive and you have your booster, you don’t need to stay home.

You should wear a mask for ten days.

If you’ve been exposed and you’re unvaccinated or if you’re due for a booster, you should quarantine for five days followed by five days of mask wearing.

According to the CDC, a majority of COVID-19 transmission happens about 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after.

Dr. Susan Hoover is an infectious disease physician with Sanford Health.

“We’ve known for a long time that the original ten and 14-day times were set up early in the pandemic out of an abundance of caution when CDC thought it was right to be as conservative as possible,” Dr. Susan Hoover with Sanford Health said.

This update from the CDC offers new recommendations.

Volk: Is this good news overall for the general public? What’s your take on this?

“This is CDC responding a bit more to what we actually know and trying to focus on the behavior that is the most dangerous to other people, and at the same time trying to allow for more school, more work, more operations of society and more health care system capacity to take care of those who are sick,” Hoover said.

Hoover is also urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the vaccines amazingly effective at preventing serious illness and death.