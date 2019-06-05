What you need to know: Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls is preparing for its ceremonial ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. With the first event of the concert series beginning on Friday, June 14, KELOLAND News put together a list of things you should know before you head out

Where should you park?

There is free parking within walking distance to Levitt at the Falls. Here’s everything you need to know about parking.

What about tickets?

Not necessary; all summer concerts are free.

Is there seating available?

Levitt at the Falls has open, raked lawn seating. It’s on a first come, first served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs; however, umbrellas are not permitted to ensure visibility for all patrons.

What sort of music will be featured?

Levitt a the Falls will be featuring a wide range of genres and artists— local, regional and national. All artists will present content appropriate for the whole family. The concert season will be a family-friendly environment.

What time should you come?

Wednesday-Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. Lawn activities and food and beverage vendors will be available at 6 p.m.

Sunday concerts begin at 5 p.m. Lawn activities and food and beverage vendors will be available at 4p.m.

Are outside food and beverages allowed?

Yes. Audience members are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the lawn; alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the concert venue for those 21 and up. Food vendors will be available at each concert.

Are there restrooms?

Yes. Levitt at the Falls features a large public restroom facility directly adjacent to the lawn.

Are pets allowed?

Pets are allowed provided they are on a leash, under control and are cleaned up after.

What if it rains?

If weather doesn’t cooperate the night of the concert and needs to be canceled due to severe weather, Levitt at the Falls will communicate updates as quickly as possible. The first place to check is the Levitt at the Falls website . Postings will also occur on Facebook and Twitter.