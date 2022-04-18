SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is the deadline to file your federal income taxes for 2021. If you owe or think you may owe money you need to file your taxes by midnight tonight or file an extension. And if you have a refund coming, the deadline really doesn’t impact you. You can file your 2021 taxes anytime within the next 3 years. However be aware that if someone waits longer than 3 years, they lose out, and the government will keep the money.

Those aren’t the only things to keep in mind this tax day.

Sioux Falls tax expert Tim Ness says parents should be aware they are enjoying some tax breaks they won’t see when they file next year.

“Some of these things are going to change for 2022 they are going to go back to the 2020 tax law, there will be a reduced amount of the child tax credit and the daycare credit will no longer be refundable. So parents could take a hit? “Parents could see a reduction in the total amount of money they receive,” said Ness.

Ness has worked for the IRS and says the agency is facing some challenges that could delay refunds for some, especially those who file paper forms. Part of the problem, COVID-19 related tax relief payments put the IRS behind, the agency’s budget was cut by nearly 20 percent and its staffing levels are at their lowest since 1974.

“I would say we need thousands more employees still coming to join us. We are an aging workforce, said IRS spokesman Ken Corbin.

If you try to call the IRS with a question, people report waiting hours before someone answers.

For those still filing, Ness says the most common errors that can hold up your refund are math mistakes and when a person’s name doesn’t match the name associated with their social security number.

Ness says his firm has seen about 90 percent of the electronic refunds they file to come back within 21 days.

Tax day is usually April 15th, but a federal holiday delayed it until today.