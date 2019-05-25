What you need to know about flooding on the highways

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) -- The Twin Lakes south of Arlington, South Dakota, west of Brookings have flooded over parts of Highway 81. The Brookings County Deputy Emergency Manager has this advice if you're behind the wheel:

"If it stalls out, make sure you look out for your own safety. If it goes off to the side, call 911 right away," Richard Haugen said.

He reminds drivers to travel carefully on Highway 81.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10, Whitney Fowkes gives us a better look at the flooding at Twin Lakes.